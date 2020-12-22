Goldie Hawn is feeling festive! The First Wives Club actress got into the holiday spirit by decorating the Christmas tree at her home. Goldie gave a glimpse of her progress while hanging ornaments and lights just days before her celebration.

“Happy holidays,” the 75-year-old beauty wrote alongside a video via Instagram on Monday, December 21. “Wishing all of you a peaceful, healthy and joyful Christmas.”

In the clip, Goldie stood on a two-step ladder beside her massive tree while adjusting the multi-colored lights. As always, the Overboard alum looked gorgeous in a black tank top, matching leggings and a headband. Goldie also sported a protective face mask to be extra safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to her tree, the Snatched actress decorated her home for the holidays with gorgeous garland lining her staircase. In the background of Goldie’s video, you can also see she placed Christmas-themed pillows on the couch, as well as other holiday knick-knacks throughout the abode.

With the COVID-19 outbreak still in full effect, this year’s Christmas is going to be a little different for Goldie, her longtime love, Kurt Russell, and their blended family of kids. Although the Academy Award winner has yet to reveal how her family will celebrate the holidays, there’s no doubt she’s going to make it as special as possible.

Typically, Goldie and the Escape from New York star, 69, “love [going] away” for the holidays, an insider told Closer Weekly in December 2019. In the last few years, the couple — who started dating in 1983 — made it a “family tradition” to celebrate Christmas in Aspen with kids Oliver Hudson, 44, Kate Hudson, 41, Boston Russell, 40, and Wyatt Russell, 34, and their six grandchildren.

“The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel,” the source shared. “Being together, just the two of them, skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness.”

The longtime lovebirds love spending some alone time together considering they are “best friends,” but nothing makes Goldie and Kurt happier than “being surrounded” by their kids and grandkids. “[It’s] what life is all about,” the insider dished.

According to the source, skiing is the famous family’s “No. 1” activity when they’re in Aspen. When they’re not on the slopes, the pair and their kiddos enjoy “family dinners and watching movies, and of course, Goldie’s favorite pastime, shopping.”

Goldie and Kurt’s annual trip to Aspen is the perfect place for them to unwind and make more memories. “They really are one of Hollywood’s most tight-knit families,” the insider added. “The holidays may bring them together in Aspen, but they’re just as close the rest of the year too.”

We hope Goldie and Kurt have a safe and happy holiday!