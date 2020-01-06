It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson! The beloved Hollywood couple proved they’re more in love than ever as they hit the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

The Forrest Gump actor and Rita, both 63, were all smiles as they stepped out for the 77th annual event in Los Angeles. The longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 1998 and share sons Chet Hanks, 29, and Truman Hanks, 24 — were glowing as they walked the iconic carpet ahead of the show. They were even joined by a few of their kids!

Tom looked like a total stud as he stepped out wearing a sharp, black tuxedo and matching bowtie. The “Throw Me a Party” songstress looked equally stunning as she donned a matching gown that featured a shimmery and leopard-patterned design.

Prior to the red carpet arrivals, Rita revealed she had a prep-party snafu when her hair and makeup team were running late. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes look as she waiting for her glam squad to arrive.

“What you look like when your hair and makeup person is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding producer captioned the unprepared snap. “Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup.”

We bet fans are crossing their fingers for the legendary actor, who is nominated for a Golden Globe award in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Considering Tom and Rita tied the knot more than 20 years ago in 1998, they’ve sorely become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. In fact, the pair are so in love, the Captain Philips actor — who is also the proud dad of Colin Hanks, 42, and Elizabeth Hanks, 37, with ex-wife Samantha Lewes — couldn’t help but have Rita’s back when she told him she wanted to reinvent her Hollywood career.

While exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly about her singing pursuits, which kicked off in 2010 with her first album AM/FM, the Sleepless in Seattle actress explained how Tom stood by her side when she approached him about her dreams.

“You just get to a certain point in your life, which is like, I don’t care. I don’t care. I’m doing what I love to do,” Rita gushed to Closer in June 2019. “And if other people like it, great, but I’m not trying to make them like it or not like it. And that makes it so enjoyable and so fun. And then I loved writing and making music, so I’m now on my fourth album.”

When asked what Tom thought regarding her mid-career decision, Rita told Closer he was all “Go, go, go!” about following her dream. Aww!

Here’s to hoping Tom takes home another Golden Globe at this year’s show!

