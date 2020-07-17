The ‘Golden Girls’ House Is on the Market! Take a Tour Inside the Iconic Sitcom Home

If you’re a big fan of The Golden Girls, then you’re familiar with the sitcom’s iconic home. Although the long-running TV show was set in Miami, Florida, the actual house in California is now up for sale: meaning fans can finally take a tour inside the beloved one-story residence that was used throughout the sitcom’s seven seasons.

This is extremely exciting for longtime admirers as we’ve never seen the inside of the abode. Considering Betty White and her late costars, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, filmed on a set at a different location, the residence — which is located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles — served as just the exterior.

The gorgeous 2,901-square-foot home has been listed with Douglas Elliman real estate and is available to be yours for a whopping $2,999,000. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a massive kitchen and stunning outdoor space.

The home’s exterior fits perfectly with the show’s Miami storyline, but the inside paints a whole different picture. According to House Beautiful, the home was custom-built in 1955 by a Hawaiian architect after the owners were inspired to incorporate their family history from Honolulu.

Although it’s been nearly three decades since The Golden Girls went off the air in 1992, the legendary sitcom remains just as popular today. The show, which told the story of four older women living together in Miami while experiencing the ups and downs of their golden years, was just as memorable for the cast as it was for fans.

“We adored each other,” Betty once shared. “It was such a special experience. Between scenes, instead of going to our dressing rooms, we’d sit there and yak about very intimate things.”

The award-winning actress even dished why her role on The Golden Girls will always be so special. “It was just heaven. It was like being with your family every day,” she has said. “I’ve missed Golden Girls since we went off the air.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside the iconic sitcom home!