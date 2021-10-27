This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article, click here.

Endurance athletes and many action-sport enthusiast exude extraordinary physical fitness. Whether you are a long-distance runner, a big-wave surfer, a cyclist, marathoner or any other high-endurance sport athlete or enthusiast, there are downsides that can come along with the vigorous activity. Endurance athletes typically develop the amazing stamina to exert less than maximum effort over a prolonged period which allows them to go “the extra mile” in the end. This ability to exert over long periods of time means endurance athletes and enthusiast need a great recovery regimen to contest the exertion they undergo, both mentally and physically.

Say hello to CBD – the potential benefits for endurance athletes are endless, just like the seemingly endless training ahead.

What Is Cannabidiol?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of over 120 naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. CBD, along with other cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBA and even THC have been thought to help with an abundance of health and wellness related issues. From acting as a sleep aid to stress reduction and pain management, cannabinoids could offer a great natural alternative for athletes and sports enthusiast.

CBD and other cannabinoids interact directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or the ECS. This bodily system is known for controlling and contributing to things like appetite, mood, pain and inflammation control. By interacting with the receptors within the ESC, cannabidiol is able to impact the body and brain’s response to a number of things. This interaction has proven beneficial for people from all walks of life, including athletes. Additionally, the emergence of the “entourage effect” theory points to more cannabinoids working together with the ECS in conjunction could have heightened benefits.

What Is The ‘Entourage Effect’?

Simply put, the entourage effect linked with CBD refers to its improved effectiveness when combined with other cannabinoids. Again, there are over 120 compounds that naturally occur in cannabis and hemp plants, meaning CBD has many cannabinoid cousins apart from just the widely known THC. All of these cannabinoids have a different interactions and impacts on the ECS, so when more cannabinoids are taken in conjunction, their effect could be heightened.

Though CBD may be the most widely known cannabinoid from a wellness standpoint, it can benefit from the support of other cannabinoids. By combining the use of other cannabinoids with cannabidiol (CBD), the performance and interaction with the ECS could be positively increased. For this reason, many people including athletes, have been turning to broad and full-spectrum CBD products.

A More Natural Option

Pain management is a common aspect of any athletic training, no matter the sport or level of impact. Over-the-counter pain and anti-inflammatory medications have been used for decades, but there is always the potential for side effects. Though again, research is still limited surrounding CBD and other cannabinoids, there is little evidence in the direction of negative side-effects. CBD, especially full-spectrum CBD, could offer a natural alternative to commonly prescribed opioids or NSAIDS. An increased risk of addiction, renal damage or overdose could be combated by integrating CBD to an athletic recovery routine. Always consult a doctor or trainer before changing or adding anything to your regimen in the direction of medicine, natural alternative or not.

How Could Full-Spectrum CBD Benefit Endurance Athletes?

CBD For Pain & Inflammation

There is promise in the direction of CBD being effective for pain relief and the management of inflammation, based some recent and emerging studies. CBD is able to block or increase the transmission of messages to and from the brain, positively combating potential feelings of pain.

Similarly, CBD is thought to have the ability to manage inflammation through these interactions, which can be highly beneficial for athletes or sports enthusiast who overexert or need a boost in their recovery program.

Training strains for endurance athletes can lead to increased performance through adaption, but prolonged wear and tear or trauma can also lead to injuries and or pain. Full-spectrum CBD’s interaction and ability to help the ESC maintain homeostasis (balance), can allow athletes to dial down pain and inflammation following a strenuous workout or training session. When it comes to pain and inflammation, utilizing a sublingual CBD product could be the most effective method of delivery. Sublingual consumption can be done easily when a CBD oil is placed under the tongue and absorbed into the bloodstream rapidly.

Decrease Stress or Anxiety

When it comes to athletic competition or participation of any kind, there can be a bit (or a lot) of stress involved. Whether it’s the anticipation of an upcoming event or the adrenaline from competition or strenuous activity itself, stress and anxiety can certainly be draining factors. CBD’s interaction with the ESC can aid in stress reduction or anxiety disorders similarly to the way it impacts pain and inflammation.

CBD does not cause the sometimes-intoxicating feeling accompanied by consuming THC alone, but it can help to increase or stimulate serotonin levels and signals, leading to a reduction in stress or anxiety. Whether taken prior to an event or following, full-spectrum CBD could have a positive impact on the vigorous mindset needed by athletes.

Better Sleep Quality

Better or increased hours of sleep are one of the most effective ways an athlete can accomplish training gains, especially for endurance athletes who need to be rested for extended sessions. CBD can aid in the direction of sleep by helping you to feel calmer, inducing better sleep. CBD’s ability to interact with the ESC and neurotransmitters that impact sleep and relaxation can lead to a more restful sleep and combat cases of insomnia. Similarly, CBD’s ability to reduce inflammation and pain, which can be contributing factors to sleep interference, adding CBD to your pre-bed routine and following a training session could lead to better rest and recovery. There are even products available with high levels of CBG, which is becoming more popular for its sedative effects, that could be highly beneficial for athletes.

CBD for Endurance Athletes: Takeaways from Tribe CBD

The increased popularity of full-spectrum CBD, especially with products crafted specifically with athletic and active lifestyles in mind, could have a positive impact on training and recovery programs.

Endurance athletes are known to have outstanding athletic abilities and stamina and adding CBD could up the ante even more. There is a lot to still learn about CBD and all the other cannabinoids in hemp plants, but limited studies and anecdotal evidence point in the direction of a benefits all endurance athletes could gain from. If you are an athlete or an active lifestyle enthusiast looking to run that extra mile, turn to Tribe CBD for all your active CBD needs.