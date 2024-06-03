Sam Champion is making some changes to his home! The Good Morning America star revealed that his residence in Miami Beach is currently undergoing some renovations.

“Construction site! Going smoothly,” Sam, 62, captioned a photo of himself and artist husband Rubem Robierb standing in their home. He tagged architect Fernando Viso in the post. A marble wall and some electrical wires were also visible in the background of the photo.

Fans have loved seeing Sam tap into the home improvement space among his other projects.

“Can’t wait to see before and after pictures!” one person commented on the picture, while another wrote, “Looking forward to seeing the final results.”

Courtesy of Sam Champion/Instagram

“Please have our room ready by September,” Sam’s ABC costar Gio Benitez’s partner, Tommy DiDario, playfully penned.

Sam splits his time between his homes in Miami and New York City, the latter in which he works on GMA on a fill-in basis, as well as a forecaster on Eyewitness News. In the Big Apple, the meteorologist owns a stunning Manhattan penthouse with the dreamiest rooftop garden. The garden is full of potted plants and colorful flowers and is often showcased on Sam’s Instagram account.

In recent years, Sam revealed that he and Rubem, 47, had also purchased a vacation home in Brazil. The pair never get tired of traveling the globe to stay in one of their many homes.

“There are times I need to be in my studio and [Sam] is at work, but all of our free time is spent together,” Rubem told Aventura Magazine in January 2022.

The couple, who got married in 2012, are always sharing photos from their days on the beach and spending time with their friends with their toes in the sand. In fact, Sam has become quite famous for posting videos while swimming in the ocean and holding a cup of coffee as the waves crash around him.

“We are happiest when together now more than ever,” Sam told the outlet of his marriage. “We always put the other first. We both believe his needs are more important than mine.”

Recently, the news personality addressed questions about whether or not he planned to retire sometime soon as he continued to travel back and forth regularly.

“This is not a question, just a request … please don’t ever retire,” one person told Sam during a Q&A in his Instagram Stories on March 11. He replied, “That’s really very nice, super kind of you to say,” adding, “I have no idea what the time frame is.”