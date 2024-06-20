GMA's Lara Spencer Shares Rare Photo With Husband Rick McVey

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer gave fans a glimpse of her blissful marriage to husband Rick McVey in a new Instagram post.

“Happy,” she simply captioned a photo while sitting with her spouse in her car on Wednesday, June 19, which happened to be her birthday.

“Love looks good on you,” one person commented under the post, to which Lara, 55, responded, “Thank you!”

Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

Birthday wishes flooded in for the TV personality, who wed Rick, 64, in 2018. She spent the day celebrating with an adorable cake, which featured a portrait of her puppy on it. “Love the dog cake,” another person commented.

Fans loved seeing the pictures of Lara’s special day as she spent it with Rick and her family. The pair’s relationship first began when they were set up on a blind date following Lara’s divorce from her first husband, David Haffenreffer.

“It happened!!! Best Day Ever,” Lara wrote on Instagram on her wedding day, melting fans’ hearts with her declaration of love for Rick.

Since their nuptials, Lara and Rick have traveled the world together and embraced their blended family, which consists of her two kids, Duff and Katharine Haffenreffer, and his three kids from a previous relationship. Family has always been at the center of Lara’s universe.

Earlier this year, Lara shared an emotional post on Instagram as she celebrated Duff’s 22nd birthday.

“Happy GOLDEN Birthday Duff!!! Found this video today. My son filling in for my beloved Dad, walking me down the aisle,” she captioned the video from her wedding to Rick in January.

“That was 5 plus years ago and what a moment for me. But 22 years ago today — 1-22-02 — now THAT was everything,” she added. “The day I gave birth to this kid — and my life as a mom began. I love you my Duff. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, good health, great adventures and a million laughs.”

Duff made a visit to GMA in December 2023, getting a special shout-out from his mom and her colleagues during a live episode of the show. “You know who’s here to watch her?” Robin Roberts asked the audience, before shouting, “Duff!”

The camera panned to Duff, who looked a little embarrassed being put on the spot, but he still rolled with the punches.

“Hi, honey! I’m in so much trouble!” Lara told him. “Are you ready for your close-up, honey?”

“Uh huh,” Duff replied before picking up a microphone and telling viewers at home, “We’ll be back.”

That same year, Lara faced another huge change in her life as Katharine, 19, was getting ready to head off to college at Vanderbilt University.

“Last day of senior year at Greenwich Academy for this amazing group of girls,” the ABC host wrote on Instagram in May 2023. “What a joy it’s been watching you grow into incredible young women over the last four years. Big mix of feelings today for all I am sure — moms included.”

In August 2023, Lara updated her followers to say that she had officially dropped Katharine off at school. “College here we come,” the doting mom of two captioned a photo while in the car with her daughter.