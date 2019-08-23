In hot water! Good Morning America coanchor Lara Spencer is getting criticized left and right for making fun of Prince George for being all about ballet.

It all kicked off on the August 22 episode of the popular ABC morning program, as the 50-year-old found herself talking about the royal’s extremely tough upcoming school curriculum. “In addition to the usual first or second grade things, like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” the TV personality said, as the audience broke into laughter.

“He looks so happy about the ballet class!” Lara continued, as a smiling photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s eldest son, 6, appeared on screen for all to see. “William says [his son] absolutely loves ballet. … I have news for you, William: We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Viewers were quick to shame the longtime anchor — Dance Magazine even called her out for “bullying,” adding that what “could have been a joke about the young prince tackling subjects that seem way above grade level” turned into a joke “patronizing” little George. Even Star Trek star George Takei took offense.

“[This] shows that ‘toxic masculinity’ can be spread viciously by insensitive women, too,” the actor tweeted. “As a fellow ‘George’ and a lover of dance, I am very troubled and disappointed by her actions.”

The Flea Market Flip host has since taken to Instagram to apologize.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” Lara wrote on Friday, August 23 alongside a photo of nature. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”

We are all for the future King of England dancing up a storm! Bust a move, George!