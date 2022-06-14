Gisele Bundchen Likes to Rock the Natural Look! See Her Beautiful Photos Without Makeup

Model Gisele Bündchen has been walking runways for some of the most well-known designers in the world since the ‘90s. At home, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is all about spending time with her stepson and two children, whom she shares with her husband, Tom Brady. Her Instagram is full of beautiful makeup-free photos she snapped while making memories with her loved ones!

Gisele has sported some iconic makeup looks for magazine covers, fashion shows and stunning photo shoots. However, on a day-to-day basis, she has a very minimal makeup routine.

“I’ve always felt better with less makeup. I just feel more like myself. I was kind of a tomboy when I was a kid — flat shoes, messy hair — I’m just like a nature girl,” she said during a chat with Chanel on YouTube in March 2016. “With my face, because it’s angular, less is best for me.”

The blonde beauty also shared the secret to getting her famous curly locks, revealing that she does not use a hairbrush very often.

“After I apply conditioner, I pass my fingers through my hair and let it dry naturally,” she said. “Every once in a while, I comb my hair in the shower, but I don’t comb or brush after that.”

While she has an extremely busy schedule jet setting all over the world for work, attending her husband’s football games and being on mommy duty, the fashionista always makes time for her self-care routine.

“Self-care is so important, and a lot of people feel they don’t have time to make themselves a priority,” the style icon told Allure in October 2020. “I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace.”

In the same interview, The Devil Wears Prada actress explained that she also has a super simple skincare routine, washing her face with just water each night. Gisele is very open about why she is looking forward to aging and how she embraces getting older. Her glowy look truly is timeless!

“Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging,” she told Nylon in September 2020. “It’s all a matter of how we look at it. Life is made by so many different experiences that shape who we are. The one thing about getting older is that you get more comfortable in your own skin.”

Keep scrolling to see Gisele’s photos without makeup.