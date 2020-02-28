Don’t call Gisele Bündchen a “stepmom.” The doting mother revealed she likes to be called something else when it comes to her blended family with husband Tom Brady.

“I don’t like the word ‘stepmom,’” the supermodel told her fans on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 27. “I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

The “little angel” Gisele, 39, is referring to is Tom’s 12-year-old son, John, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Aside from the football star’s oldest kid, he’s also a proud dad to his two children —Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — whom he welcomed with his wife.

When a fan asked the blonde-haired beauty what her “secret recipe” is for managing time with her family, Gisele responded, “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids.” The best way to do that, she added, is to be “fully there with them” and “really listening to them.”

The mom of two made sure her Instagram followers knew it wasn’t so much about “the amount of time” you give your little ones, but rather “the quality of time.” Since she and her husband are “constantly” giving their children “kisses and hugs,” they know their kids feel special.

“I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other,” the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author said.

Plus, Tom is always giving his children shout-outs on Instagram so they know they’re appreciated. In August 2019, the dad of three celebrated John’s birthday by writing him a tribute on social media.

“12 years ago, you blessed our lives with your love and light! I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful soul than you! Happy Birthday Jackie! Your family loves you so much!” it read. Gisele added, “Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world! We love you so much Jackie.”

Now that’s a loving family!