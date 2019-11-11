So in love! There’s probably nothing in this world sweeter than Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. The 39-year-old model shared the cutest photo of her and her hubby to Instagram on Sunday, November 10, and revealed how he keeps her warm during the winter.

“My friends always ask me as a Brazilian, ‘How do I survive the New England cold?'” she asked, before answering her own question. “I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket. ❤️.” See the cute snap here!

In the sweet photo, Gisele, has her arms wrapped around her husband while Tom, 42, covers her in his navy blue jacket. The pair got married in 2009 and, earlier this year, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary together.

“10 years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” Tom gushed via Instagram. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

Gisele, who also shares her two kids — Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6 — with the Football star paid tribute to her marriage on social media.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together … and what incredible 10 years we’ve had,” she gushed. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”

Tom and Gisele have to be the cutest couple ever! Being together for a decade must have been so easy for them. We can’t wait to see what they achieve next.