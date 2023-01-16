Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.

What Was Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth?

Lollobrigida had an estimated net worth of $45 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The former beauty queen, born in 1927, landed her first few film roles in the ‘40s before experiencing a huge career breakthrough in the ‘50s. Lollobrigida shared the screen with Humphrey Bogart in her first widely known English film, Beat the Devil, in 1953.

Claudia Greco/AGF/Shutterstock

In the years that followed, the Sculptures author appeared in Trapeze, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Never So Few and The Law. Lollobrigida often earned praise for breakout performances while costarring with heavy hitters of Hollywood’s Golden Age like Errol Flynn, Yul Brynner, Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis.

The Come September actress also took her acting talent to television, landing an arc on Falcon Crest in 1984. She scored a Best Supporting Actress nod at the Golden Globes for the role. Lollobrigida’s other television appearances included 1985’s Deceptions and 1986’s The Love Boat. On top of her film and TV appearances, the Hollywood icon pursued a career as a photojournalist.

Lollobrigida photographed big names like Paul Newman and Henry Kissinger and published the pictures in Italia Mia. She stepped away from acting in the ‘90s and continued to focus on her other passions, including a brief political career.

“I studied painting and sculpting at school and became an actress by mistake,” she shared during an interview with Parade in April 2000. “I’ve had many lovers and still have romances. I am very spoiled. All my life, I’ve had too many admirers.”

Did Gina Lollobrigida Have Any Children?

The Pleasant Nights actress was married to physician Milko Skofic from 1949 to 1971. They welcomed one child together during their union, son Andrea. Lollobrigida’s death was announced on January 16, with tributes pouring in from Hollywood icons to mourn the late star.

Sophia Loren shared in a statement that she was “deeply shaken and saddened” by Lollobrigida’s death.

“Adieu to a diva of the big screen, protagonist of half a century of Italian cinema,” Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted. “Your charm will remain eternal. Ciao Lollo.”