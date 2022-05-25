Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis was open to finding love again after her divorce from her ex-husband, Todd Thompson, in 2015. The celebrity chef met her boyfriend, Shane Farley, back in 2013 when he was hired to produce one of her shows. Two years later, they began officially dating and have been posting rare photos together ever since!

Shane was also married once before to personal trainer Jennifer Giamo, whom he split from in 2015. He moved to Los Angeles after his divorce and kept bumping into Giada on a set where they were both working at the time. After going out a few times for drinks as friends, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. They gushed about their connection in a February 2018 interview with People.

“Shane’s a lot of fun. He’s very spontaneous and loves to laugh,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things about our relationship.” Her beau felt the exact same way about her, saying, “Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met. She’s warm and absolutely beautiful — what you see on the outside is there on the inside as well.”

The Cypress E Productions founder has also built a great bond with Giada’s daughter, Jade Thompson. Shane spent a lot of time with the mother-daughter duo amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He assisted Giada in filming her show Giada at Home 2.0, helping the production run smoothly by setting up the tripods and cameras around the kitchen.

“We’ve been spending every second of every day together, and well, that’s never happened for me because I’ve always been traveling and working,” the Eat Better, Feel Better author told People in October 2020 about working with her boyfriend. “I think it’s made us stronger. Truly. I think that’s what happens sometimes in these things. You either become stronger or you start to say like, ‘Ah, I can’t do this.’ So, it’s been fun.”

And while her first marriage ran its course, Giada revealed that she is not closed off to the idea of walking down the aisle again in the future.

“I’m never going to say never. You know what? You never know in this life,” the cookbook author told Us Weekly in October 2018 about possibly getting married again. She added, “[But] it depends [on] who the proposal is from.”

