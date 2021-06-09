This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

While turmeric is today’s “rockstar rhizome,” that doesn’t mean ginger root is any less incredible. Indeed, you’ve probably seen dozens of hot ginger shots pop up in your supermarket’s fridge section recently. Anyone who wants a spicy start to their day can’t do better than cold-pressed ginger juice!

While buying pre-made ginger shots is super convenient, it’s not exactly “cost-effective.” Thankfully, there is an easy way to make this sizzling shot at home. As a bonus, you could add Tribe’s high-quality CBD tincture to this mix. Please keep reading if you’re interested in making this scorching hot superfood shot!

CBD Ginger Shot Recipe

Not everyone is on the same page when it comes to peeling ginger. While some chefs claim peeled ginger has a better flavor, most say peeling is a waste of time. Since ginger’s skin is so thin, it won’t significantly alter this root’s flavor.

Generally speaking, peeling ginger is more of an aesthetic issue than a health concern. As long as you wash and scrub your ginger before using it, there’s no harm leaving the skin on (as long as it’s not super old or moldy, of course!).

However, if you prefer to work with peeled ginger, you should use a spoon to take off that skin. No matter how skilled you are with a knife, you will waste a lot of precious ginger pulp with this kitchen tool. Only a sturdy spoon can get rid of that skin while preserving the majority of your bright yellow ginger.

Ingredients

¼ cup of chopped ginger

¼ cup of lemon juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Put your ginger and lemon juice in a food processor and blitz until smooth.

Place the pulverized ginger in a cheesecloth and squeeze into a shot glass.

Add Tribe CBD oil as a garnish.

If you’re planning a cruise in the ensuing months, here’s a pro tip: bring some ginger tea with you. For centuries, sailors have known about ginger’s incredible ability to ward off seasickness. But you don’t have to take their word for it. There are now multiple scientific studies that show ginger works just as well as anti-nausea pills.

In fact, one Iranian trial found that taking ginger capsules was as effective as the migraine medication sumatriptan. Researchers in Vitoria, Spain, also claim ginger shows tremendous anti-nausea potential.

So, if you’re feeling a bit sick to your stomach, try adding more ginger to your diet!

Could Tribe CBD Oil Tame My Nausea?

It’s not just ginger that shows potential as an all-natural nausea treatment. That’s right; there are now studies suggesting hemp-derived CBD may help patients dealing with nausea-related issues. Indeed, scientists at Canada’s University of Guelph discovered CBD might reduce the risk of vomiting. People with conditions like chronic migraines or morning sickness may experience tremendous benefits with a Tribe CBD supplement.

If you’re interested in experimenting with CBD for nausea, be sure to ask your doctor before adding one of our products to your routine. While CBD shows phenomenal potential, it’s always best to get the all-clear from a trusted medical provider.