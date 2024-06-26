Country legend George Strait looks great at 72 and has always taken good care of himself, and now sources exclusively tell Closer he could teach young bucks a thing or two about doing it the clean and wholesome way.

The singer recently broke the U.S. record for the largest ticketed non-festival concert by lassoing 110,905 fans into the football stadium at Texas A&M University on June 15 — but an insider says that “he’s also getting raves for his amazingly youthful looks.”

Adds the source, “No one would ever guess he’s in his 70s. He’s as fit and spry as a 30-year-old, and that’s because he eats right, gets plenty of lean protein and locally grown veggies, and he exercises regularly.”

His health can also be credited to his active lifestyle when he’s home on his Texas ranch. “He’s out there riding his horses every day when he can and that helps him to keep a positive attitude,” says the insider.

The “I Cross My Heart” singer has also been married to wife Norma Strait since December 4, 1971, when they were both 19, and it appears their 52-year marriage keeps him young at heart.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“His happy, healthy marriage to Norma certainly keeps George on his toes,” the insider says. “George is as genuine as they come and someone these spoiled country brats could learn a few things from — Morgan Wallen should be listening.”

Despite the major success he had earlier this month, a source previously told Closer that the country star could be finally ready to retire.

The “Amarillo by Morning” singer was dealt an agonizing blow on April 30 with the death of Tom Foote — his road manager of nearly 48 years. Insiders said the loss is weighing on the heavy-hearted hitmaker — especially as Gene Elders, longtime fiddle player in his Ace in the Hole band, and Erv Woolsey, the Grammy winner’s manager and best friend, died within hours of each other on March 20.

“It’s really taken away the enthusiasm,” said an insider in May. “He is looking around onstage and Gene isn’t there alongside him — and Tom and Erv aren’t there watching in the wings.”

Country music’s all-time hitmaker has had 60 No. 1s — but he’s also no stranger to sorrow. His 13-year-old daughter, Jenifer, was killed in a car crash in 1986. His 58-year-old brother, Buddy, succumbed to an accidental overdose in 2009, and his drummer Mike Kennedy, 59, died in a highway accident in 2018.

Added the source, “George will soldier on with the concert dates he has scheduled. But his team has been decimated now, and he’s ready to retire to his ranch in the Lone Star State.”

Still, he will always hold a special place in his heart for his fans. “I’ve always said I’ve got the best fans in the world and Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas says it all. Thanks to @parkermccollum and @catieofferman who were both a huge part of that night and thanks to all of you Aggies out there who made this happen. What a special place!!” he wrote on Instagram on June 19. “I will always remember you.”