Thanks to the indelible mark he left as an actor, Hollywood will never forget George Segal. In addition to his two Golden Globes, long list of acting credits and other impressive accolades, the late star’s net worth is proof of his status as a showbiz legend.

George had an estimated fortune of $10 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The beloved star died at age 87 on March 23. His “devasted” wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed his death “due to complications from bypass surgery,” Deadline reported.

Leading up to his heartbreaking death, the Academy Award nominee was making the big bucks as the star of The Goldbergs, which he appeared on since 2013. Per Deadline, the last episode he filmed before his death, which is episode 16 of the series’ current eighth season, is set to air on ABC on April 7.

George was still very much involved in his showbiz career in the later years of his life, but his impressive journey first began six decades earlier in the 1960s. The New York native, who was born on February 13, 1934, kicked off his career when he worked as a theater actor and musician. By 1961, he signed with Columbia Pictures and made his film debut in The Young Doctors that same year.

Throughout the ’60s, George picked up countless credits in shows and movies, including The Longest Day, Naked City, Channing, Act One and Arrest and Trial. He cemented his status as a Hollywood heavyweight early in his career when he won the 1965 Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for The New Interns.

In 1967, George received praise once again when he starred in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? His portrayal of the newly appointed instructor Nick earned him a Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination at that year’s Academy Awards, as well as a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood alum’s career only continued to take off into the ’70s. Aside from landing roles in Blume in Love, Russian Roulette, Fun with Dick and Jane and Rollercoaster, among others, he took home his second Golden Globe — this time for Best Actor — for his work in 1973’s A Touch of Class. He also made his producing debut, working as the executive producer on 1975’s The Black Bird.

Considering George had a total of 126 acting credits, per IMDb, his incredible résumé goes on for a while. To this day, some of his most memorable roles are in Take Five in 1987, Murphy’s Law from 1988 to 1989, Look Who’s Talking in 1989, Just Shoot Me! from 1997 to 2003, Retired at 35 from 2011 to 2012 and, of course, The Goldbergs.

Though George was extremely dedicated to his Hollywood career, he made time for his wife, Sonia, whom he was married to since 1996. In addition to being a loving husband, he was the dad of two kids, Polly Segal and Elizabeth Segal, whom he welcomed during his marriage with Marion Segal Freed.