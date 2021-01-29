When it comes to romancing his wife, George Clooney knows a thing or two about making Amal Clooney feel special. And that hasn’t wavered one bit amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the Ocean’s Eleven alum revealed the adorable way he’s been keeping the spark alive in lockdown.

“I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk … I’m a big believer in letters,” George, 59, sweetly shared during an interview with AARP, which was published on Friday, January 29. He noted Amal, 42, will also pen them back. “She’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow.”

Patrick Aventurier/Sipa/Shutterstock

Because the ER actor loves the sentiment of writing letters, he started collecting the ones he received from fellow TV legends. “I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck,” he told the outlet. “I have them framed. I put them in the house.”

Just as much as George enjoys showering Amal with love, he also finds humor in teasing her every now and then. In order to keep the human rights lawyer on her toes, the Midnight Sky star dished he taught the couple’s 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, to play pranks on their mom.

“I taught them to put Nutella in their nappy and then go upstairs and take it off, and then pick it up and eat it,” he hilariously revealed during an appearance on the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show in mid-December 2020. “The sound you hear … .”

The Oscar winner said he teaches his children these “horrible things” to entertain their family in lockdown. Considering they’ve stayed home for the majority of the pandemic, George said it’s easy to get bored. “Remember, it’s only the four of us, so I just want to hear the shriek from my wife, and I know I’ve succeeded,” he jokingly added.

George also said he feels it’s his “job to dumb them down” because of how intelligent Amal is. “My kids are clearly my wife’s children, right? They’re 3 and they speak fluent Italian and they’re way ahead … my wife’s a genius, they’re brilliant kids,” he stated. “It’s my job to put the actor in them a little bit.”

No matter how much George loves teasing the Lebanese-born British barrister, though, he couldn’t feel more grateful for the family they created. While chatting with GQ in November 2020, the Descendants actor said he “didn’t know how un-full” his life was until he married Amal in 2014. “I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space,’” he marveled.