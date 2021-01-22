George Clooney usually spends the majority of his time on the road for his Hollywood career, so it’s no surprise life in lockdown took a little getting used to. The ER veteran said it’s been “an adventure” adjusting to life amid the coronavirus pandemic while social distancing with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their two kids, Ella and Alexander.

“It’s been nine months mostly inside the house,” George, 59, shared in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I have 3-year-old twins, so that’s been an adventure in a lot of washing dishes and changing diapers.” He jokingly added, “My own, mostly.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Ocean’s Eleven alum said he and Amal, 42, “have a great deal of gratitude” for being able to safely quarantine in their home and “have some security.” Still, he yearns to see his other loved ones, like his 87-year-old dad and former journalist, Nick Clooney. “I miss being with my family,” George said.

During his chat, the Academy Award winner also touched on how he’s staying positive amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s been a crappy year. It has. But we’re gonna get through it,” he shared. “If I didn’t believe that, I don’t know how we’d raise kids in this world. We’re gonna get through these things and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better.”

In order to stay in good spirits, George has been doing everything he can to keep the human rights lawyer — whom he married in 2014 — and their kiddos entertained at home. In late December 2020, the doting dad dished he started teaching his children pranks to play on Amal.

“I taught them to put Nutella in their nappy and then go upstairs and take it off, and then pick it up and eat it,” George hilariously shared during an appearance on the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show. “The sound you hear … .”

MEGA

The Descendants actor noted he teaches Ella and Alexander these “horrible things” to keep the British-Lebanese barrister on her toes. “Remember, it’s only the four of us, so I just want to hear the shriek from my wife, and I know I’ve succeeded,” he quipped.

No matter how much George adores teasing his longtime love, there are no words to express how truly grateful he feels to have Amal by his side. “I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,'” he told GQ of his bachelor days in November 2020. “[I decided,] I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well. And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. Then everything changed.”