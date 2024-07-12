George Clooney in Panic Over His on Camera Looks Amid Aging

George Clooney has been working his socks off on a ton of projects that will be coming into fruition in the months ahead – but deep down he’s panicking about aging and worried about losing his Hollywood hunk status since turning 60, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“George is OK with not being the Sexiest Man Alive anymore but it’s still important for him to be the sexiest man in whatever movie he’s in, and his next movie [AppleTV+’s Wolfs] out in early September] is opposite his old pal Brad Pitt. It’s a lot for George to have to keep up with!” the insider says of the Money Monster star, 60, and his Ocean’s 12 costar Brad, 60.

“Yes, the classic Clooney charm is still intact, but George is definitely showing his age in other ways. He’s not a very tall guy to begin with and frankly he’s shrinking a little bit as he gets older, probably due to his decades of playing basketball as his primary way of working out,” the source reveals. George has always been 5-foot-11, the same height as Brad.

“George’s extremely stacked work schedule for the last three years is fully motivated by him wanting to show people that while he may look and sound like an older man, he still has the energy and ambition of somebody half his age,” the insider says of star.

While the Oscar winner has appeared in movies such as 2023’s Ticket to Paradise alongside good friend Julia Roberts, George has returned to directing. He helmed and starred in 2020’s Midnight Sky and directed 2021’s The Tender Bar and 2023’s The Boys in the Boat.

The Gravity star’s next major onscreen project is Wolfs, and he has wrapped production on an untitled film by director Noah Baumbach. George stars alongside Adam Sandler and Riley Keough in the movie, which plot has been kept under wraps.

There “is real anxiety about how he looks on camera and what age range he can convincingly play. George is obsessed with that stuff and made sure that the jokes in Wolfs that reference his age are self-depreciating – but not TOO self-depreciating,” the source explains.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native slowed down his busy movie career after marrying wife Amal Clooney in September 2014. George also took up a lighter work schedule following the birth of the couple’s twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.

The family lives a very private life and George has kept a low profile outside of his movies and forays into supporting political candidates who align with his values.

When it comes to plastic surgery, “I don’t think George is going to put himself under the knife just yet but he’s certainly not trying to put a spotlight on how radically different he looks now that he did six or seven years ago,” the insider dishes.

Nearly a decade ago, George said he was against getting plastic surgery or dying his salt-and-pepper hair to look more youthful.

“Clearly, I haven’t. For me, it isn’t an issue or an option,” the Tomorrowland star told BBC’s Radio 4 in May 2015.

“I don’t think it would make much sense, quite honestly. … I’ve seen it happen and … particularly on men, I don’t think it really works well. I actually think it makes you look older,” he added.