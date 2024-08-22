George Clooney has been clinging onto wife Amal Clooney of late, as evidenced by new pictures of the couple in Italy, and a source exclusively tells Closer he’s going all out to put passion back into the marriage after a long period of taking her for granted and leading separate lives.

“George has vowed to up his game when it comes to his marriage,” the insider says. “He’s making way more time to connect with Amal, because truth be told, he has let that slip a little and it suddenly dawned on him that they’re becoming more like roommates than lovers.”

The couple, who were first introduced to each other by mutual friends in July 2013, have made headlines for their whirlwind love affair and globetrotting lifestyle. The Ocean’s 11 star, 63, proposed to the glamorous human rights lawyer, 46, with his best attempt at romance while the two were at home after a date night in April 2014.

The ER actor hid the engagement ring in a candle drawer for Amal to find after he asked her to fetch a lighter, he told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017.

“I did all the stuff,” George said plainly, “[I] got down on my knee and did all the things you’re supposed to do. I had a playlist with my Rosemary [Clooney] songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, ‘Why Shouldn’t I?’”

The From Dusk Till Dawn star nearly had to wait as long for a response from his bride to be, as he said she “just kept staring at the ring, going, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes.”

Now, the source suggests George knows it’s time to ramp up the romance once again to save their marriage!

The insider continues: “She’s still very young and vibrant, and George can’t exactly ignore the age gap between them. He’s gotten pretty hung up on how much he’s starting to show his age, and it’s freaking him out.”

“If he wants to hang on to her, he needs to make a big effort to keep sweeping her off her feet,” the source warns. “They can’t fall into the trap of only connecting over their shared responsibilities as parents, they need to keep the passion alive too, so George is becoming Mr. Romance.”

Exotic vacations to Africa and lazy days spent boating around Lake Como may have been enough to win Amal over, but George is stepping up his game and digging deep into his playbook to keep the spark alive.

“He’s desperate to get the passion firing on all cylinders again and is throwing himself into it by doing sweet things,” the source says, “like surprising her in bed with her favorite croissants and buying her favorite perfumes when he’s out and about.”

“They’re having romantic lunches and going on long walks after dinner.”

“Happy wife, happy life is his motto and he’s putting his money and time where his mouth is.”