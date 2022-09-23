So in love! George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), were seen enjoying a rare date night in New York City.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor, 61, and lawyer, 44, held hands as they were spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel on Thursday, September 22. George looked casually handsome in a navy T-shirt, jeans and boots, while Amal stunned in a sparkly little black dress and sandal heels.

The couple met in July 2013 in Lake Como, Italy. They went on their first date later that year in London, where Amal was based at the time. Amid their whirlwind romance, George knew he found the woman of his dreams and they became engaged by April 2014. The ER alum popped the question with a seven-carat, emerald cut diamond ring.

Just six months after becoming engaged, they tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Venice, Italy, on September 27, 2014, in front of more than 100 guests.

While George and Amal are clearly in love, they prefer to keep their romance private. However, they have made rare comments about their relationship in the past.

In November 2020, the Gravity revealed to CBS that his proposal was spontaneous. “We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue,” George said at the time. “[It] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’”

Another topic George has been candid about were his thoughts on parenthood. He previously told CBS This Morning that starting a family wasn’t “high on my list” of priorities. However, that all changed when Amal became pregnant with twins in late 2016. The twins’ arrival came on June 6, 2017, when she gave birth to daughter Ella and son Alexander.

While not much is known about their lives as parents, Amal gave a rare update on her home life with George and the twins at the red carpet premiere of The Tender Bar in October 2021. “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops,” she told Entertainment Tonight. George then quipped, “Well, I think those can really pay off over time.” No wonder their home is filled with “love and laughter!”

