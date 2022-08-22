New kids in school! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be starting the new academic year at a new school, the Kensington Palace announced on Monday, August 22, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about the royal kids’ new school.

Where Will the Royal Kids Attend School?

The trio will attend Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire, in September 2022, which is a co-educational facility. The spacious institution spreads across 53 acres of the Berkshire countryside and schools more than 600 students aged 3 to 13. Being one of the most prestigious preparatory schools in the United Kingdom comes with a hefty enrollment price as the tuition is more than an estimated $21,000 per child yearly.

Although the school offers weekly and nightly boarding, William and Kate have decided to opt out of the overnight option, by enrolling the kids as sole day students.

Why Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Enroll Their Kids in a New School?

The royal family will soon be relocating from London to Berkshire in summer 2022 and enrolled the little ones in the best school closest to their new home base. Prince William and Kate love the countryside and want their children to live their lives in a less confined area, like London, which ultimately warranted the move. Additionally, Kate’s family is from Bucklebury, a small village in Berkshire, which was also an added factor to their relocation.

How Academically Advanced Is the Royal Kids’ New School?

In order to keep the student’s attention span from straining, the education facility offers 3-minute lessons and groups the children by their grade and not their age. On top of the core subjects taught, the school also offers a wide variety of foreign languages like Greek and French.

What Extracurricular Activities Does the School Provide?

The Lambrook School offers a plethora of extracurricular activities that tend to the differing interests of their pupils. For those interested in sports, students can participate in either competitive and non-competitive activities like squash, rugby and circlet. The facility holds a massive 25-meter indoor swimming pool, nine-hole golf course and tennis courts … just to name a few.

For those more interested and focused on the arts, children can partake in acting, production and musical lessons. A whopping 85 percent of students have received music or LAMDA lessons, according to the school’s website.