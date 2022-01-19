A talented pair! Longtime actor Gene Hackman and his second wife, retired classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, got married in 1991 and have been going strong ever since. To learn more about her and the pair’s marriage, keep reading.

How did Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa meet?

The Royal Tenenbaums actor and the Hawaii native met at a fitness center in Los Angeles where Betsy was working as a part-time employee, according to multiple outlets. In 1984, they officially began dating and Betsy moved into Gene’s Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

At the time, Gene’s divorce from his first wife, Faye Maltese, had yet to be finalized. Faye, who died in 2017, and the Academy Award winner were married from 1956 to 1986. The couple shared kids Leslie Anne, Elizabeth Jean and Christopher Allen.

Lutz Schmidt/AP/Shutterstock

Do Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa have kids?

Although Gene and Betsy never had any children of their own, the San Bernardino, California, native maintains a close bond with Leslie, Elizabeth and Christopher. “He wishes he’d been around more for his children, but now he’s close with them and their kids,” a source previously told Closer Weekly.

Admittedly, Gene’s acting career did make him somewhat of an absent father. “I lost touch with my son in terms of advice early on. I was doing location films when he was at an age when he needed support and guidance,” Gene revealed during a 2011 interview with GQ magazine.

Where are Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa today?

Gene quietly left Hollywood in 2004. “I haven’t held a press conference to announce my retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer,” Gene later revealed during a 2008 interview. “I miss the actual acting part of it, as it’s what I did for almost 60 years, and I really loved that. But the business for me is very stressful.”

Since then, he and Betsy live a quiet life together. “His health is good, he still bicycles, does yard work and he’s a great handyman,” the insider explained to Closer Weekly. “After all the drama of Gene’s career, he loves the peaceful life he shares with the lovely Betsy.”