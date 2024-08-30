Veteran newser and CBS Mornings star Gayle King, 69, could be in trouble as network execs hit a crossroads!

Sources say her bosses are grappling with whether to renew Gayle’s contract in 2025, or cut her loose — especially after they booted Norah O’Donnell, whose salary was also a drag on their bottom line.

“With Norah out of the way, the spotlight has shifted to Gayle,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “If CBS renews her contract, they are basically saying they are fine paying millions to come in third behind Good Morning America and the Today show!”