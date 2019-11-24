All about eating well! Gavin Rossdale is always striving to have his boys on the healthy route, even telling them to eat less of certain foods.

“They work out, and I advise them to eat less meat,” the 54-year-old told People about his three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. The rocker shares his children with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, although he also has a daughter, Daisy, from a previous relationship with fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

The Bush frontman was married to The Voice judge, 50, from 2002 to 2016. “I don’t know much about coparenting, but I see my children as often as possible,” Gavin told the outlet. “I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father. And I am always learning more by being there for them.”

“I love to do fun things with my children,” the musician continued. “I will have the boys for Christmas here in the U.S. next month, and I am thinking about taking them snow skiing. I have a few weeks yet to decide for sure where we will go.” This is not the first time that Gavin has spoken about his children — he once mentioned how important his little ones’ humor is to him.

Instagram

“If you’re funny your life is easier,” Gavin previously told Us Weekly. “You can learn to laugh through the hardest of times. I think humor is a beautiful tonic and a great way to learn and to think and reflect. So when [my sons] say things to me involuntarily, like when they’re funny or make me laugh, it makes me the proudest person in the world.”

While Gavin spends time with his children and tells them to stick to a healthy diet, he also has another bit of advice for them. “To be whole, interesting and considerate human beings who make this world a better place,” he told InTouch of the wise words he has for them. “That’s it. That’s all I tell them.”

Even though Gavin may not be with his kids’ moms anymore, it’s pretty clear that he is going above and beyond to make sure they have all they need.