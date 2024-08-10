Garth Brooks Is ‘Obsessive' About 'Living a Simple Life’

Garth Brooks has amassed a $430 million fortune, but friends exclusively tell Closer the Unanswered Prayers singer lives his life like he doesn’t have two nickels to rub together!

Garth, 62, has sold a stunning 157 million albums during his career, but avoids the trappings of fame and fortune like the plague.

Friends say he and wife Trisha Yearwood never go on exotic vacations, and they dine out on fast food and drive economy cars! He also keeps silver spoons far from the mouths of his beloved daughters, Taylor, 32, August, 30, and Allie, 28.

“Garth borders on obsessive when it comes to living a simple life,” reveals one pal. “It goes back to his humble Oklahoma upbringing. He was taught nobody is better than anyone else and gets almost embarrassed by all the attention and adoration he gets.”

“It takes a big ego to get up on stage and entertain 75,000 fans at a show, but when he’s not performing, he just takes a pin and pops his ego balloon!”

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Garth’s comfort with being an ordinary Joe was on full display when he retired from music at the height of his career in 2001. The “Friends in Low Places” singer left Nashville for his native Oklahoma to raise his daughters with first wife Sandy Mahl and didn’t return to the music business until after his kids finished high school.

“Garth figures the best way to show his love for his daughters was to not coddle them or cater to their every whim,” shares another pal. “In fact, when they were in high school, he insisted they take on modest jobs for spending money.”

“And they aren’t expecting to claim a huge chunk of their daddy’s dough through inheritance. He’s already earmarked a host of charities he supports for that!”

The first friend adds that country songbird Trisha, 59, is just as tight as her parsimonious partner.

“Trisha doesn’t complain at all about Garth’s thrifty ways,” spills the source. “They really are two peas in a pod when it comes to not showing off their wealth.”