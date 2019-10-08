Happy helpers! Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood teamed up for the recent Habitat for Humanity building project as they were spotted on the location’s site on Monday, October 7. The country power couple stepped out in Nashville for the organization’s latest project.

Garth, 57, and Trisha, 55, were all smiles as they enjoyed the charity event. The longtime pair joined former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter and hundreds of other volunteers to help build homes as part of the nonprofit Christian housing organization’s most recent venture.

For the fun-filled event, the country couple wore blue Habitat for Humanity T-shirts that read “Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project” across the chest. The twosome also sported construction-grade work gloves, tool belts and special eyewear and hard hats to protect themselves from the day’s list of work.

The “Friends in Low Places” crooner was so excited to be apart of the charity event, he even took to social media to gush over the experience. “Hello everyone, Mr. and Mrs. Yearwood here on day one,” Garth said in a video posted to Instagram as he and Trisha stood at the building site. “We are muddy, take a look at this!”

In the clip that he shared, Garth and the “XXXs and OOOs” songstress can be seen standing in front of the new row of houses that are being built in Music City. “I’m inside the house, he’s outside the house in the mud,” Trisha adorably detailed. “I’m an outside dog,” Garth added. “It’s all love.” Aww!

The Academy Award winner also took to Facebook Live to gives fans a glimpse inside the exciting project. “Welcome to the greatest example, or one of the greatest examples, of love that you’ll ever see in our modern society,” Garth said. “This is beautiful, what these guys build is more than homes — they build hope, they build love. So we’re here and ready to go.”

Fans of Trisha and Garth — who tied the knot in 2005 — praised the duo for taking time out of their busy schedules to be apart of such an amazing project. “You two are so awesome! It’s truly amazing what wonderful examples you both are to humanity,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “The world would be a better place if people had the humility and hearts you two have. So inspiring,” gushed another.

By the looks of it, we think Garth and Trisha had an incredible time — and for a good cause!

