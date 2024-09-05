Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Dedicated to Diet and Exercise (EXCL)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are more in love than ever, as shown in mushy new pics, as a source exclusively tells Closer the notorious yo-yo dieters are committed to a rigorous diet and fitness plan that’s put the sizzle into their marriage, as well as keeping the pesky pounds at bay.

“They’re really making better choices when it comes to their diet and exercise routines,” the source says.

“They don’t deprive themselves, but at the same time, they’re very conscious of keeping themselves on track.”

“And it’s paying off in spades, they’re loving life together and happier than ever.”

The “Friends in Low Places” singer, 62, has been open and often humorous when discussing his weight-loss journey.

He candidly revealed the impetus for first making the change when talking to media at a concert in Ireland in September 2022.

“What happened was, weirdly, at the 25th anniversary of Croke Park and Central Park, and I was sitting there looking at it thinking everyone looks the same … what is wrong with your fat ass, here we go,” Garth said, as reported by the Irish Daily Mirror. “But try to remember, this is one of the things I’m going to give myself credit for. For 16 years, I was a soccer dad. Last on the list.”

“You want to try to be as fit as you can,” he added. “Because my job is to get to everyone in that stadium. And we have two and a half hours to get it done. So, we will be moving a lot. And physically I wanted to not have that as an obstacle.”

The country legend debuted a 50-pound weight loss for that concert just two years ago, but has since continued gaining and losing the weight.

This time, the source says, is different, as Trisha, 59, has her husband’s back.

“They’re both looking and feeling great,” the source continues. “They have more energy and confidence and that’s really amped up the passion between them.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Despite the “Much Too Young” singer gushing that “peanut butter M&Ms are the best” and “the best power drink is Dr. Pepper, hands down,” homecook Trisha won’t allow her hubby to revert back to his junk-binging ways – at least while she’s in charge of the kitchen.

“I was raised on a farm with a garden, and we ate a lot of fresh vegetables, but you just get away from that when you’re touring,” Trisha told Parade during a March 2021 interview. “You have to remind yourself that you really love this food and put the effort into making it.”

With the weight off and staying off, the source raves that Garth and Trisha are back to a place in their marriage when they first fell in love in 2005.

“Everyone is noticing how hot and heavy they are again, it’s almost like they can’t keep their hands off each other, it’s kind of a second honeymoon phase for them right now.”

“They’ve also weathered a lot of storms together and that’s cemented their bond,” the source says. “They know they’re in this through thick and thin and there’s a lot to be said for that when it comes to building a deep connection.”

“They both say they feel incredibly lucky to have found this lasting love.”