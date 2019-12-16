Just days after Fuller House premiered its fifth and final season on Netflix on December 6, it was revealed that the iconic sitcom’s beloved dog, Cosmo, sadly passed away. The heartbreaking news was first revealed in post shared on the sitcom’s social media accounts on Monday, December 16.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the tear-jerking announcement read. “There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We’ll miss him forever.”

Candace Cameron Bure was one of the first stars to react to the shocking news. “Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now,” she wrote alongside a series of photos. “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”



Fans of the Full House spinoff — which first aired in February 2016 — were absolutely heartbroken by the news of Cosmo’s passing. “Oh no, I’m so sorry to hear this. Run free little buddy. What a good boy,” one fan wrote on Facebook, while another echoed, “So so sad! Cosmo is the reason I fell in love with Golden Retrievers.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the loss of Cosmo!!”

Although the Fuller House cast is going through a difficult time amidst the passing of beloved Cosmo, we bet their strong bond and undying friendship will get them through the unimaginable loss. While attending an event this past July, Candace, 43, exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about how close the cast really is.

“Oh yeah, we are best friends,” the blonde beauty gushed of costars Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, John Stamos and more. “Even when the show ends, we’re not leaving each other. You know, we’re close friends — best friends — till the end.”

Candace dished their friendship goes much farther than just hanging out on set. “It’s not just when we’re at work, but we show up for each other,” she explained. “Whenever someone’s doing something or someone has an event going on in their life, we’re always on the phone; we’re always texting. We sit and have lunch together every day at work and we call it our group therapy because we just bounce everything off one another and talk about life. They’re the best.”

Our hearts go out to Cosmo’s loved ones during this difficult time.