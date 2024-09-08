Concerned pals still think Rod Stewart has all the luck — but they hope as he nears his 80th birthday that he retires before he becomes a shadow of his former self, like the tragic decline of Elvis Presley in his later years! 

“Rod is finding it increasingly difficult to deliver the high-energy performances his fans have come to expect,” a source exclusively reveals to Closer

“While his love for music is strong as ever, the years of touring are taking a visible toll.” 

“Rather than risk tarnishing his incredible legacy, it might be time for him to hang up his mic and his signature tight pants!”