Friends Thinking Jane Fonda's 'A Little Nuts' Over Feet (EXCLUSIVE)

Jane Fonda is still a stickler for fitness at the ripe age of 86 and she’s an absolute fanatic when it comes to taking care of her feet, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“She’s obsessed with keeping her feet healthy and pretty and indulges in Epsom salt and peppermint oil foot baths on a regular basis, plus she gets foot massages and pedicures and doctor check-ups,” the source explains.

The Grace and Frankie star has even proudly declared, “I don’t wear high heels anymore,” on Instagram, claiming they’re too uncomfortable.

The beauty also isn’t afraid to show her age, sporting a perfectly bouncy hairstyle in silver gray in the post’s accompanying photo, which prompted one social media user to comment, “Love the gray hair, there is no denying, I think you have proven how wonderful you are for your age.”

Foot care is at the top of Jane’s beauty regime, the source says, which definitely doesn’t include squeezing into painful heels anymore.

“She wears mostly sneakers now and changes her socks several times a day.”

“Not only that, but Jane talks to her feet and believes all sorts of emotions and personality traits can be revealed in a person’s tootsies.”

Jane has a long and storied dating career throughout her many decades, but has claimed to have stopped looking for love in Hollywood.

“I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago,” she told Extra in May 2018. “I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there!”

Six years later, the Oscar winner told the “Absolutely Not” podcast in December 2023 that she’s given up searching for Mr. Right, saying, “I’m done, I’m over, I’m 86 years old, even in the dark I wouldn’t want to be naked in front of anybody.”

However, if she were to come across the right man, she added, “And here’s another thing, I’m ashamed to say this, if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20. Because I don’t like old skin.”

And it’s not just sagging jowls the actress and activist is looking out for, the source says. In fact, “If she dares to go on a date or meets an interesting younger man at a dinner party, she must inspect his feet.”

“If he doesn’t take care of them, and she’ll know at one glance, she won’t even consider seeing him again.”

Jane dishes about her own beauty regime, which included reviving her famous workout routine on TikTok in 2020, telling Glamour in April 2021 “It’s just about keeping my skin from being dry.”

“As I’ve gotten older, my skin and hair have become even drier. So keeping moisturized and protected with sunscreen is pretty important.”

Specifically, she would see a dermatologist once every six months, as she used to be a “sun worshiper,” in addition to rotating out skin creams and moisturizers “all to avoid dry skin.”

“It’s no secret Jane takes great pains to stay youthful looking,” the source continues, “but people think her foot obsession is a little nuts.”