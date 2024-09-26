Friends and Coworkers 'Wish' Reba McEntire Would Stop Talking (EXCL)

Reba McEntire’s new show, Happy’s Place, has invigorated the singer with so much energy recently she’s talking a mile a minute and it’s getting on people’s nerves! Everyone from bosses and coworkers to boyfriend Rex Linn wish she’d let them get a word in edgewise, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“She’s quite a talker and storyteller, but people can never finish a sentence around her because she’s so hyped up all the time,” the source says.

Over 17 years since her sitcom, Reba, went off air, the titular character, 69, is overcome with joy to be working on set again, especially alongside former costar Melissa Peterman.

“I think that the chemistry that we have, that dynamic, it’s there, so we’re bringing that to Happy’s Place,” Melissa, 53, told People on the red carpet ahead of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“We have new characters, it’s a new situation, so the chemistry is still there. It’s that same dynamic that people want to see. We talked about it, that we’ve been waiting a long time, and this time feels right. It feels like we were waiting for the right cast, the right time, and we’re ready.”

The “Fancy” singer’s new show, which began filming in August, even stars her current beau, Rex, 67 – though, the actress says their characters won’t be matching real life and dating on screen.

Answering a question about her character’s relationship with Rex’s, Reba joked with Laverne Cox during E! News’ pre-Emmy coverage that that development may occur “possibility later on, like, in season seven.”

While the hype for the upcoming series has Reba spoiling plot twists years down the line, her excitement also has current friends and coworkers wishing they could quiet “The Queen of Country” down just to get a word in!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“It’s great that she’s got a new show [Happy’s Place] and she’s doing so well on The Voice,” the source continues, “but she rarely gives anyone else a chance to speak.”

“She doesn’t listen well either, she talks right over them.”

The hitmaker has been a judge on the singing show for the past three seasons, but recently ended her tenure on the panel to start up her new series. The “I Will Survive” singer even made rapper Snoop Dogg cry after regretting not agreeing to coach a contestant and apologizing so earnestly the hopeful man began to bawl. She then decided to take the singer on as a protégé for the series, prompting tears from Reba’s cojudge.

“Of course, she’s so sweet and means well so no one wants to truly offend her, but it’s getting to the point where people need to say something, like, ‘Can I say something now?’”

Even the singer’s actor boyfriend, Rex, is tired of Reba’s boundless energy.

“At night, she talks so much or rehearses her lines out loud [for Happy’s Place] that it’s hard for Rex to concentrate on his part,” despite Rex starring alongside her!

“People just wish she’d stop to breathe once in a while.”