There’s something so special about cooking an old family recipe that makes us feel con­nected to our loved ones. Even so, we find great joy in taking our beloved recipes and trans­forming them into something fresh and unique — which is precisely what chef Jeremy Salamon is doing in his new cook­book.

“Second Generation is not my grand­mothers’ cookbook, but it is my way of sharing a bit of their magic with you. Hungarian food is extraordinary, unique and full of old wisdom,” says Jeremy. “I want to help bring [it] out of the shadows and into the 21st century.” Taste the goodness tonight!

Hungarian Pimento Cheese: Makes 4 Cups

Jeremy Salamon/HarperCollins Publishers

16 oz. cream cheese (preferably Philadelphia), softened

1 cup piquillo peppers, drained and finely chopped

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 1⁄2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. caraway seeds, toasted

1 tbsp. sweet Hungarian paprika

8 oz. sharp Cheddar, shredded

1⁄2 yellow onion, finely minced

1. Combine the cream cheese, chopped peppers, mustard, lemon juice, kosher salt, caraway seeds and paprika in a food processor and process about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed, until you have a smooth mixture. Transfer to a large bowl and gently fold in the cheddar and onion until combined.

2. Scrape the mixture into a large serving bowl and garnish with chives, black pepper and a pinch of flaky salt. Accompany with chips, crackers or toast.

Radish Soup and Semolina Dumplings: Serves 4

Jeremy Salamon/HarperCollins Publishers

1 cup semolina flour

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 large egg

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 qt. chicken stock

1 tbsp. canola oil

5 celery stalks, finely diced

1 yellow onion, finely diced

12 breakfast radishes, leaves and radish separated

1. Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a pan. Whisk in semolina flour until thick, then cook 2 minutes, stirring. Remove from heat and whisk in butter, egg and salt. Once cool enough to handle, use a 3-tbsp. cookie scoop to scoop 16 dumplings. Set on a baking sheet.

2. Bring stock to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Working in 2 batches, carefully lower dumplings into stock; simmer 6 minutes. Divide dumplings among bowls.

3. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add celery, onion and a pinch of salt; cook 5 minutes. Add to stock and bring to a boil. Thinly slice radishes. Add greens to soup; stir until they start to wilt. Add radish rounds.

4. Ladle soup over dumplings and serve.

Ol’-Fashioned Chicken Paprikash: Serves 4

Jeremy Salamon/HarperCollins Publishers

3 to 4 lbs. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1⁄4 cup canola oil

2 medium yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp. hot paprika

2 cups chicken stock

1⁄2 cup sour cream

1. Spread thighs on a large plate and pat dry with paper towels. Season on both sides with 1 tbsp. kosher salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. When oil shimmers, add chicken; cook 4 minutes per side. Transfer back to the plate.

2. Add onions; cook 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add tomato paste; stir 2 minutes. Stir in paprikas; cook 5 seconds, until very fragrant. Immediately pour in stock and stir to scrape up any browned bits. Nestle in chicken.

3. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a low simmer. Cook 30 to 45 minutes, until chicken is tender. Remove from heat and season.

4. Vigorously whisk sour cream in a bowl until light and airy. Dollop over chicken and serve.