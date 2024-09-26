Freshly Reinvented Old-School Hungarian Bites: Jeremy Salamon’s Recipes for Pimento Cheese and More
There’s something so special about cooking an old family recipe that makes us feel connected to our loved ones. Even so, we find great joy in taking our beloved recipes and transforming them into something fresh and unique — which is precisely what chef Jeremy Salamon is doing in his new cookbook.
“Second Generation is not my grandmothers’ cookbook, but it is my way of sharing a bit of their magic with you. Hungarian food is extraordinary, unique and full of old wisdom,” says Jeremy. “I want to help bring [it] out of the shadows and into the 21st century.” Taste the goodness tonight!
Hungarian Pimento Cheese: Makes 4 Cups
16 oz. cream cheese (preferably Philadelphia), softened
1 cup piquillo peppers, drained and finely chopped
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 1⁄2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tbsp. caraway seeds, toasted
1 tbsp. sweet Hungarian paprika
8 oz. sharp Cheddar, shredded
1⁄2 yellow onion, finely minced
1. Combine the cream cheese, chopped peppers, mustard, lemon juice, kosher salt, caraway seeds and paprika in a food processor and process about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed, until you have a smooth mixture. Transfer to a large bowl and gently fold in the cheddar and onion until combined.
2. Scrape the mixture into a large serving bowl and garnish with chives, black pepper and a pinch of flaky salt. Accompany with chips, crackers or toast.
Radish Soup and Semolina Dumplings: Serves 4
1 cup semolina flour
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 large egg
2 tsp. kosher salt
1 qt. chicken stock
1 tbsp. canola oil
5 celery stalks, finely diced
1 yellow onion, finely diced
12 breakfast radishes, leaves and radish separated
1. Bring 2 cups water to a boil in a pan. Whisk in semolina flour until thick, then cook 2 minutes, stirring. Remove from heat and whisk in butter, egg and salt. Once cool enough to handle, use a 3-tbsp. cookie scoop to scoop 16 dumplings. Set on a baking sheet.
2. Bring stock to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Working in 2 batches, carefully lower dumplings into stock; simmer 6 minutes. Divide dumplings among bowls.
3. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add celery, onion and a pinch of salt; cook 5 minutes. Add to stock and bring to a boil. Thinly slice radishes. Add greens to soup; stir until they start to wilt. Add radish rounds.
4. Ladle soup over dumplings and serve.
Ol’-Fashioned Chicken Paprikash: Serves 4
3 to 4 lbs. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
1⁄4 cup canola oil
2 medium yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced
1 tbsp. tomato paste
1 tbsp. smoked paprika
1 tbsp. hot paprika
2 cups chicken stock
1⁄2 cup sour cream
1. Spread thighs on a large plate and pat dry with paper towels. Season on both sides with 1 tbsp. kosher salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. When oil shimmers, add chicken; cook 4 minutes per side. Transfer back to the plate.
2. Add onions; cook 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add tomato paste; stir 2 minutes. Stir in paprikas; cook 5 seconds, until very fragrant. Immediately pour in stock and stir to scrape up any browned bits. Nestle in chicken.
3. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a low simmer. Cook 30 to 45 minutes, until chicken is tender. Remove from heat and season.
4. Vigorously whisk sour cream in a bowl until light and airy. Dollop over chicken and serve.
Conversation
