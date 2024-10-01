Frankie Valli Speaks Out After Concert Videos Spark Fan Concern

Frankie Valli spoke out after fans grew concerned following viral social media clips of the singer’s recent performances.

“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always,” Frankie, 90, told People in a statement on Monday, September 30. “I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”

He is currently on tour with the Four Seasons, with his next tour stop scheduled for October 11 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

“How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments,” Frankie continued. “We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements. … everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do.”

“I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound,” he concluded. “Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music.”

In August, sources told Closer that Frankie was blocking out all of the concern surrounding his health as he vows to continue performing.

“Frankie is enjoying his twilight days as best he can, as his latest singing performance shows, and he’s defiantly refusing to slow down and stop being active,” an insider said. “He knows he’s only got a few years left and living on borrowed time but doesn’t see why he shouldn’t go out there.”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“Loved ones can tell it’s a challenge for him to stay steady on his feet sometimes, but Frankie’s still doing things like taking care of himself with as much vigor as he can muster,” the source added. “His pals wish he’d go easy and worry the end is near, but Frankie doesn’t want to be one of these sad old men who rely on walkers or caregivers. In his heart, he feels like a young man, even though the reality is that his body is giving up on him.”

Last month, videos of Frankie performing went viral on social media, including performances of “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” and “Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby, Goodbye).” After the buzz surrounding the performances, rocker Lenny Kravitz shared a selfie on Instagram with the “Sherry” singer.

“Just ran into the legendary Frankie Valli at the airport. Nothing but respect for you sir. Endless hits and still touring at 90 years young. Love !” Lenny captioned the September post.