Frankie Valli Is 'Refusing to Slow Down' His Career at 90

Frankie Valli is being written off by worried fans who think he’s on death’s door, but he’s ignoring the hype and vowing to push himself in all areas until his very last breath.

An insider exclusively tells Closer, “Frankie is enjoying his twilight days as best he can, as his latest singing performance shows, and he’s defiantly refusing to slow down and stop being active,” adding, “He knows he’s only got a few years left and living on borrowed time but doesn’t see why he shouldn’t go out there.”

Frankie, who turned 90 on May 3, is “taking inspiration from people like Dick Van Dyke,” the source adds. Dick is gearing up to celebrate his 99th birthday in December.

Frankie has continued to perform since celebrating his milestone birthday. However, those close to the Four Seasons frontman are fearing for his health and safety.

“Loved ones can tell it’s a challenge for him to stay steady on his feet sometimes, but Frankie’s still doing things like taking care of himself with as much vigor as he can muster,” the insider says. “His pals wish he’d go easy and worry the end is near, but Frankie doesn’t want to be one of these sad old men who rely on walkers or caregivers. In his heart, he feels like a young man, even though the reality is that his body is giving up on him.”

On August 18, Frankie announced that he had contracted COVID-19.

“Unfortunately I’ve got COVID like so many other folks these days,” the “Sherry” singer wrote in a post on X. “I’m tired but doing ok. Of course I won’t be able to perform tonight in Atlanta and had to miss last night in Greensboro. Sorry to those who bought tickets….my guys will get them rescheduled asap.”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The announcement came just days after he defended his ability to perform in concerts in a post on X.

“Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing,” the post read. “The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music. Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90….we should all be so lucky!”

Frankie’s two postponed concert dates have since been rescheduled to early September.

A little over a year ago, the entertainer made headlines when he married his fourth wife, Jackie Jacobs, who is 29 years his junior, in June 2023 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. He currently has a residency at the hotel.

“It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” Frankie told People after their nuptials.

The pair first met in 2007 but did not officially begin dating until 2015.

“We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner,” she told the outlet. “We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we’ve been together ever since.”