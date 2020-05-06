Marie Osmond Reveals Frank Sinatra Sent Her Dad a $5,000 Apology Check for Cursing in Front of Her

No way! Marie Osmond revealed Frank Sinatra sent her dad, George Osmond, a $5,000 check for accidentally cursing in front of her when she was a little girl. The singer opened up about the late singer’s expensive apology on the Tuesday, May 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Well, [Frank] was with about 20 of his guys and they were all cursing,” Marie, 60, explained about being backstage at Ceasar’s Palace. “My dad said, ‘Do you mind keeping it down?’ And [Frank] snapped his fingers and left. My dad was thinking oh my gosh, I just offended him. And the next day he had a check on the couch for $5,000 apologizing.” Wow!

Frank definitely showed the Osmond family just how remorseful he was. In May 1998, the “You Make Me Feel so Young” musician died from a heart attack at age 82. But before his untimely death, Frank got to work with Marie on Ronald Regan‘s 1981 presidential inauguration.

“I wasn’t a normal child. But I grew up with teachers like Frank Sinatra,” the “Deep Purple” singer told FOX News in December 2019. Sammy Davis Jr. taught me how to walk on stage. Lucille Ball taught me about lighting. Cyd Charisse taught me how to move and Debbie Reynolds — well, what’s not to love?”

Thanks to what she learned from Frank and the rest of her idols, Marie went on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. In January 2019, she exclusively told Closer Weekly that the best lesson she’s learned from her successful career is to “pick yourself back up.”

“I have lived through a lot of ups and downs. I really think the greatest gift we can leave our children is to teach them how to get back up after they fall down,” the Grammy-nominated star said. “It applies to everything: bad relationships, dark things that sometimes happen, people who take advantage of you or hurt you — everything!”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.