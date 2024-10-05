Former ‘GMA’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano Spotted House Hunting in New York Suburbs: Photos
Former Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano was spotted house hunting in Harrison, New York, six months after he was fired from the morning show in April 2024. A year prior to his firing, the Connecticut native was temporarily removed from GMA due to alleged “anger management issues.” In March 2023, Page Six reported that Rob had been temporarily “banned” from Times Square Studios after a colleague claimed that the weatherman made them feel uncomfortable.
However, Rob was seemingly back on his feet just a few months after his GMA exit. In October 2024, multiple outlets reported that Rob was joining CBS News.
