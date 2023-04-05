Finding love came naturally for some of America’s former first daughters! Jenna Bush Hager, Chelsea Clinton and more public figures married the men of their dreams after their fathers served as president.

Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The pair crossed paths in the ‘90s at a political retreat. They both attended Stanford University and later Oxford University together. The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton tied the knot with the investor in July 2010 in front of 400 family members and friends at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, New York.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate the beginning of their life together, and we are so happy to welcome Marc into our family,” the proud parents shared in a statement on their daughter’s wedding day. “On behalf of the newlyweds, we want to give special thanks to the people of Rhinebeck for welcoming us and to everyone for their well wishes on this special day.”

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, echoed the same sense of joy on their daughter Jenna’s wedding day. The Today host married her husband, Henry Hager, in May 2008. Her father served as president from 2001 to 2009. Jenna and her twin sister, Barabara Bush, have always been very candid about what it was like looking for love while living in the White House.

“When Henry first asked me out, I remember him showing up at the White House and his ears were red, and I was like, ‘Are you OK?'” she recalled in an interview with Access Daily in April 2022. “He was so nervous. He was sweaty because … The helicopter — Marine One — was about to land, and he was like, ‘We have got to get out of here, like right now. ‘”

Years after their nuptials, Jenna and Henry are now proud parents to three children: Mila, Poppy and Hal. Barbara also became a mom when she welcomed her daughter, Cora, with her husband, Craig Coyne, in September 2021. George and Laura absolutely love their roles as grandparents to the adorable little ones.

“I’m thrilled about the new boy!” Laura told Today viewers in May 2019 before Hal was born. “Of course, George and I are just thrilled to have another grandchild. As George says, ‘Grandchildren, they’re the wonderful part about old age — the reward for old age.’”

Keep scrolling to meet the spouses of the former first daughters.