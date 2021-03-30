This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Celery juice may be all the rage on social media, but let’s not forget about another glorious green drink: cucumber juice! Jam-packed with antioxidants, cucumbers are a fantastic addition to any salad, beauty routine, or beverage. Indeed, since cucumbers have such a high-water content, they can help you stave off dehydration.

If you’re someone who struggles to chug enough bottles of boring old water, then you’ve got to check out this easy-peasy cucumber juice recipe. Best of all, you don’t need a fancy juicer to make this hydration booster.

Oh yeah, we’re also going to add a touch of our citrus-flavored CBD oil to this refreshing drink. The extra pinch of orange extract in our high-quality CBD oil will add just the right amount of flavor to keep you craving more!

CBD Cucumber Juice Recipe

Here’s a scary statistic: roughly 75 percent of Americans aren’t well-hydrated. Not only are we not getting enough water every day, many of us are drinking way too many dehydrating beverages like coffee, alcohol, and soda.

While all of these drinks are OK in moderation, chances are you could add a few hydrating fruits and veggies into your diet. Along with trying this cucumber juice recipe, here are a few easy suggestions to help you sneak some hydration into your workday:

Spice up your dull water bottle with grated ginger

Swap out spaghetti for ultra-hydrating zoodles

Add more fresh berries to your breakfast routine

See if your supermarket has fresh watermelon or 100 percent natural watermelon juice

Ingredients

1 medium-sized cucumber

1 cup of purified water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 – 4 sprigs of mint

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Cut the ends off your cucumber, peel the skin, and chop into chunks

Add cucumber, water, lemon juice, and a few mint sprigs to a blender

Blend until the mix reaches a smooth consistency

Pour the cucumber mix through a fine-mesh strainer and push the juice into a glass

Throw away the excess cucumber pulp

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil

We know this drink is supposed to be healthy…but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a touch of vodka for brunch! Indeed, there are plenty of delicious, flavored vodkas that would go great with this drink. We’d recommend trying a berry or citrus-infused vodka to give this drink an extra pop.

For those who’d like to keep this drink alcohol-free, consider throwing a few fresh berries, ginger, or coconut water into the mix. Plus, you could add a spritz of seltzer before serving to give this drink some fizz.

