The impact of the coronavirus is still being felt and dealt with around the world, and obviously the most important thing is the struggle of people to either remain uninfected or to recover. But with all of that, of course, has been the cancellation of many entertainment and sporting events, the closure of all of Broadway and much more. In Hollywood, the decision has been made to postpone a number of high-profile film releases.

This is happening because people are being discouraged from gathering together in large numbers, and also with many foreign markets closed in terms of movie theaters, it just makes more business sense to delay than put an expensive blockbuster out there with a strong chance of it not having the ability to recoup its cost. While there will undoubtedly be more to come (right now the big question marks are surrounding Marvel Studios’ Scarlett Johansson adventure prequel Black Widow and Warner Bros. Gal Gadot sequel, Wonder Woman 1984), what follows is a guide to the films being delayed with, where it’s known, their new release dates.

No Time to Die: The 25thJames Bond movie. Daniel Craig makes his fifth and final appearance as agent 007 in the new adventure that sees Bond coming out of retirement to take down a global threat. Craig had previously starred in Casino Royale (2008), Quantum of Solace (2010), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Originally scheduled for release in April, it’s been pushed back to November 25.

Columbia Pictures

Peter Rabbit 2 — The Runaway: Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. James Corden returns as the voice of Peter in this CG/live action film. Originally scheduled for release in March, it’s been delayed to August 7.

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II: The highly-anticipated sequel to the modern horror classic starring Emily Blunt and being directed by the returning John Krasinski. The sequel continues the journey of the Abbott family, who barely managed to survive the events of the first film, journeying into the outside world where they find their battle for survival continues (in silence, of course). What they quickly learn is that the creatures aren’t the only threats they’re going up against. Originally scheduled for March, it’s now expected to be released sometime later in 2020, though a new date hasn’t been announced.

Universal Pictures

F9 (Fast and the Furious): The franchise that just keeps on going, this is the ninth entry, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Charlize Theron. The plot (not that it really matters with these films) has Vin’s Dominic Toretto and the rest of his family and team going up against his younger brother, Jakob (John), who is an assassin working with Charlize’s Cipher, who wants to take Dom down. Originally scheduled for release in May, it’s now been pushed back almost a year to April 2, 2021.

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney’s Mulan: Based on the 1998 animated film, the story, says Disney, is “the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.” Liu Yifei plays the title role. Originally scheduled for release in March, it has been postponed to an unspecified future date.

Searchlight Pictures

Antlers: From producer Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) comes this horror film focusing on Keri Russell as Julia Meadows, a small town Oregon teacher, and her brother, Paul (Jesse Piemons), the local sheriff, who become concerned over one of her students, a young boy (played by Jeremy T. Thomas) who is keeping a supernatural creature in his house. Kind of sounds like E.T., but with Guillermo producing, we’re pretty sure it will be a bit more intense. Originally scheduled for release in April, it’s new release date is unknown at this point.

20th Century Studios

The New Mutants: It’s the dark side of the X-Men universe, as a group of teens who are developing uncanny abilities find themselves fighting for their lives in a hidden base. Unlike other films set in that universe, the focus really isn’t on superheroes, but, instead, it’s more like a horror film. Already delayed a number of times, the latest release date was for April, but now we’re waiting for a new one.

Paramount Pictures

The Lovebirds: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a couple in the midst of experiencing a defining moment in their relationship, which is thrown into disarray when they somehow find themselves part of a murder mystery. Originally scheduled for release in March, but no word on a new date.