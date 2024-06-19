Feds Question Celebrity as a Suspect in Matthew Perry’s Death

A shocking twist occurred in the details surrounding Matthew Perry’s unexpected death after he drowned in his hot tub as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” in October 2023. A female “celebrity” was questioned by the LAPD for her possible role in the Friends star’s death, according to In Touch.

“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer. She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship,” a source told the outlet in a story published on Wednesday, June 19.

The outlet did not disclose the identity of the woman in question, although they did share that she is married to an A-list star.

The site’s source admitted that it was “tough to say or know exactly what her role” was in Matthew’s death, but the Jane Doe is “adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant,” the insider continued. “She’s being tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that.”

“She’s been an emotional wreck. This could send her over the edge, whether she’s involved or not.”

Matthew was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death. However, the ketamine found in his system during his autopsy wasn’t from his last treatment as his final appointment was more than one week before his death. That said, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service teamed up with LAPD to find the source of the drug found in his system.

In Touch also reported that the unidentified woman “was completely cooperative” when she arrived at her sober living house to find authorities on the property with a search warrant. Noting that she was not arrested or handcuffed, the source told the outlet that she “surrendered” her iPhone and computer.

Getty

Matthew’s family, friends and fans were devastated after he was found dead in his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. Tributes began to flood the internet of the late actor, who was known to light up any room he was in with his humor.

Jennifer Aniston, who starred in Friends with Matthew, paid tribute to her dear pal one month after his death, sharing that “he was such a part of [the cast’s] DNA.”

“We were always the six of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh,” the Along Came Polly actress, 55, wrote via Instagram on November 15, 2023. “As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

One week before breaking her silence, Jennifer was accompanied by Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc at Matthew’s funeral. The memorial service was held at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.