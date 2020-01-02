<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

People still question what really happened. A new podcast, “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.,” explores the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of John F. Kennedy Jr. along with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette in a plane crash on July 16, 1999.

“One fateful night John F. Kennedy Jr. boarded a private plane with his wife and sister-in-law, flying to his cousin’s wedding. Only, they never made it,” the synopsis of the new series begins. The podcast sets out to determine whether or not the plane crash was an accident, or something much more sinister.

Listeners may know that the story of JFK Jr.’s death begins with Kennedy departing from New Jersey at the controls of his aircraft as he traveled to Rory Kennedy‘s wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. He was set to drop Lauren off in Martha’s Vineyard first and he did check in with the control tower at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport — but after the plane didn’t arrive on schedule, it was reported missing.

Mitch Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock

After aircraft debris was discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, officials feared the worst. Finally, the search for the three passengers ended on the afternoon of July 21, when their bodies were recovered from the ocean floor by divers. It was concluded that pilot error was the probable cause of the crash, but this new podcast investigates the whole story.

The 12-part series, led by former homicide detective Colin McLaren, “explores the privileged life and sudden death of John F. Kennedy Jr.” but also dives into “the dark side of the Kennedys, from scandals and coverups to JFK Jr.’s rocky marriage.” It’s the next installment in the “Fatal Voyage” series and promises to be just as exhilarating to experience as previous volumes including “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood” and “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved.”

McLaren has investigated murders, mafia hits, cold cases and more, and leads the charge in delving into the mystery that is JFK Jr.’s tragic final flight. “I’ve studied every aspect of the life and death of JFK Jr.,” McLaren says in the podcast series trailer. He promises to “separate conspiracy from fact” in the thrilling new series.

The very first episode of “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.” drops on January 8.