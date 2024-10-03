Fans Want Savannah Guthrie to Replace Hoda Kotb in Today's 4th Hour

While no official announcement has been made about who will replace Hoda Kotb when she leaves Today, fans have weighed in!

Closer conducted a poll in our Instagram Stories, giving readers the opportunity to vote on who they think would be the best choice to take over Hoda’s job as cohost of the show’s fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

The results are in, and Savannah Guthrie won the poll with 42 percent of the votes. In second place in the poll was Sheinelle Jones with 28 percent of the votes. Justin Sylvester received 16 percent of the votes, while Jill Martin got 14 percent of the votes.

Hoda will still remain in the NBC family despite leaving Today. Her final episode of the show will air in early 2025.

Savannah broke down in tears after hearing the news of Hoda’s exit from the show.

“Hoda, we love you so much. And when you look around and see these tears, they’re love. You are so loved. … We don’t want to imagine this place without you,” she told Hoda on Today. “But also, I just want to say I am so proud of my friend. You have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game — to leave something that’s wonderful, that you love, where it’s easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, ‘But I dream even bigger for myself,’ into the great unknown, you have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you.”

All of Hoda’s Today cohosts have spoken out about her departure from the talk show. Dylan Dreyer hinted at who might replace Hoda on the program.

“I don’t think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising,” the meteorologist told E! News on September 26. “We’ve all filled in along the way when somebody’s out. I don’t know if anybody’s made any decisions yet, but if it’s one of the core group, I really don’t think it’s that surprising.”

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Dylan, 43, said that she was not made aware far in advance that Hoda planned on leaving the show. “I knew about 10 minutes before the show started,” the weathercaster said. “Which, I think, is when everybody kind of found out.”

However, on the contrary, Jenna, 42, said that she personally knew of Hoda’s departure plans for days.

“Hoda told me just a couple days ago, and when she told me, my first reaction, it was, from my gut, it was almost crazy,” Jenna said on a September 26 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna after Hoda made the announcement. “I said, ‘No, you can’t leave because what we have here with all of these people.’ What I get to sit next to you and feel is this, it’s what’s between us, and it is magical and powerful, and it feels like that here.”

And while Hoda admitted it was extremely difficult to come to the decision about leaving the show, she will never forget her Today family.

“Certain relationships are one in a million, and this is,” the longtime broadcaster, who is a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, told Jenna. “And that’s why it’s hard, because saying goodbye to something that’s not working, something’s that tired, something you don’t want, is easy. But saying goodbye to something that’s amazing is hard.”

“It weighed a lot on me,” Hoda continued. “I went back and forth and back and forth, and then I thought to myself, I think this decade I’m going to have to start choosing.”