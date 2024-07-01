Live With Kelly and Mark viewers were left shocked after Mark Consuelos debuted a shaved head on the show on Monday, July 1.

“Do not adjust your TV screens; yes I got my hair cut,” Mark, 53, told the audience as wife Kelly Ripa rubbed his head.

“It’s like a chinchilla,” he said, prompting Kelly, also 53, to say, “I’ve never rubbed an actual chinchilla, but I suspect this is what it feels like. We should give everyone in the audience an opportunity.”

“Look at how I take it all for granted, don’t I? I take it all for granted!” the Emmy winner added while continuing to caress Mark’s head.

The Riverdale alum shaved his head for a good reason, as he is currently working on a new TV project. He did not reveal exactly what the project was.

“I do this every couple of years, I’ve been doing it since we got married,” he told the audience. “I got a TV job, a role in a pilot and they said, ‘Will you cut it short?’ And I go, ‘How short? Military?’ And they go, ‘Military!'”

Mark has even remained tight-lipped about the role around his wife of 28 years.

“I’ve been trying to get intel out of him,” Kelly said. “And this is why I think we’ve been married so long, you’re so cagey about the details and that not unconvinced that you are also, like your parents, in the CIA.”

Courtesy of Mark Consuelos/Instagram

The haircut came as a major surprise to many as Kelly urged her husband to grow his hair longer during a previous episode of the talk show.

“I hope that you have a fresh buzz cut when the show returns @instasuelos! It looks great!” one person commented on Mark’s June 30 Instagram post featuring a number of pictures with his buzz cut.

Kelly also shared a photo on her Instagram page with her hubby during their recent vacation to Switzerland, where Mark rocked his new buzz cut.

“Wait a minute. Didn’t you ask Mark to let his hair grow longer?” one person asked, while another echoed, “I thought Mark was going to grow out his hair?!”

Others didn’t hesitate to express their true opinions on Mark’s new look.

“I don’t like your haircut,” one person commented under the photo, while another asked, “What happened to Mark’s beautiful hair?”

“Did Mark lose a bet?” someone else asked, while another wrote, “Mark you are too handsome for that haircut! Didn’t Kelly tell you to grow your hair longer?”

Many were quick to come to Mark’s defense in the comments section.

“Can y’all stop commenting on Mark’s hair? It’s his decision, leave him alone,” one person wrote.

Fans of the couple previously shut down critics on social media after Kelly was questioned for not wearing pants in their 2023 Christmas photo. The picture received many Instagram comments asking, “Why is she in her underwear?”

“People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!!’ Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!! and if it was underwear, it’s her Insta, she can post what she wants!! Good grief,” one comment on the holiday post said.