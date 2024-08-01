The Family Feud franchise has come under fire in recent weeks as fans’ outrage over the series’ survey process continues to escalate.

While host Steve Harvey and producers insist that they’ve stayed within the game show’s guidelines, sources exclusively tell Closer that people working on the long-running TV series are feeling the pressure to come up with better answers to the questions they pose.

The drama began after a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud featuring Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly, among others, during which the contestants were asked to name “the greatest rapper of all time.”

After many of the participants failed at guessing the correct responses, the eight answers turned out to be Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G, 50 Cent and Jay-Z.

Not only were all of the celeb contestants shocked, even the show’s 67-year-old host appeared surprised by the choices displayed on the iconic gameboard. “Before we flip over these last three, I want to apologize to the entire hip-hop community,” Steve joked on air. “Jay-Z’s last. What [in] the world?”

According to Closer‘s source, “The show is in a state of turmoil, and the rapper question proves that viewers aren’t satisfied with the way it’s being run. It’s a carefully produced show, they write certain questions for target audiences and scenarios that will push the envelope, but there’s a feeling among fans they’re not doing enough because their answers are ridiculous and implausible.”

The recent rapper debacle caused much debate online as well, and now “fans are questioning who they’re polling, and many of them are calling for more transparency,” says the source. “Some of the scenarios aren’t making sense. It’s a harsh way to put it, but people think it’s fixed.”

Still, the insider says that the Family Feud creative team is standing by the show.

“Steve and producers have said all along there are strict laws to follow and none of them have been violated, but the pressure is on to do something because when fans are upset, they turn into online vipers and snappers,” the source shares.

Adds the insider, “It’s certainly in the show’s best interests to keep fans on board because these are the people tuning in day in and day out, but the pressure is on. Steve’s feeling it, everyone behind the scenes is feeling it.”

Last month, a separate source told Closer that Steve’s recent outbursts on the show — including the time he told a contestant named Jeff his answer was the “stupidest” he’d ever heard in his 14 years on the show — are also cause for concern.

“Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need,” said the insider.

“It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard,” added the source. “Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered.”