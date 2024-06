She Used to Be a Calligrapher

Before she was an actress and thrust into the royal spotlight, Meghan was a calligrapher.

“I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events – that was my side job while I was auditioning,” she shared. “I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first [TV] pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.”