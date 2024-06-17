Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Facts About Actor Robert Mitchum You Probably Didn't Know

GAB Archive/Redferns

Interesting Facts About ‘Night of the Hunter’ Actor Robert Mitchum You Probably Didn’t Know

News
Jun 17, 2024 4:02 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Robert Mitchum, best known for roles in The Night of the Hunter, The Story of G.I. Joe and more classic films, is widely considered one of the greatest actors of all time. He spent his early years in Connecticut before making his way to Hollywood, earning the attention of director Mervyn LeRoy and catapulting to fame. These facts about Mitchum’s life are quite interesting.

Picture
Latest Video