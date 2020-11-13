Remember when Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough were an item? The Live With Kelly and Ryan star and the beloved actress may no longer be together, but their candid quotes about their relationship post-split prove they are still friendly exes.

Ryan and Julianne first started dating in 2010. At the time, the Hollywood heartthrob was working as the host of American Idol, the star of his radio show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and his many other gigs. As for Julianne, the blonde beauty was in the prime of her career as an actress and singer.

Throughout their relationship, Ryan and Julianne didn’t hold back on putting their romance on full display. They often attended red carpet events together, including the Golden Globes, prestigious galas at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and many more.

The Emmy Award winner and the Safe Haven actress also often praised each other in interviews. While chatting with Us Weekly ahead of Valentine’s Day in 2013, Julianne couldn’t help but gush over her successful partner.

“It was super exciting to see my man on TV. I was so proud of him,” she said of seeing her beau on the red carpet of the 2013 Grammy Awards. “I flew in from Nashville — I was at my sister’s baby shower — and I walked in right as he was on and he looked so hot. He looked so cute!”

However, the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve star and the Dancing With the Stars pro’s split came shortly after. At the time, a source close to the former pair revealed Ryan’s busy schedule was a bit too much for Julianne.

“Dude works all the time. He never sleeps,” the insider told Us. “It’s a lifestyle she couldn’t handle anymore. Work always, always came first [for Ryan] She wants a more low-key life.”

Following their relationship, Ryan moved on with model Shayna Taylor, while Julianne met and fell in love with Brooks Laich. Ryan and the food blogger dated on-and-off until they split for the third time in June 2020. Julianne, on the other hand, married her ice hockey player hubby in 2017, but they called it quits in May 2020.

Now that they’re both single, maybe Ryan and Julianne can give it another shot!

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything the former duo said about their relationship post-split.