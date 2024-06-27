Ewan McGregor is happier than ever with wife of two years Mary Elizabeth Winstead – especially as she waits on him hand and foot like a bona fide Stepford Wife! The actor’s home life with Mary is “radically different” than it was in Ewan’s previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“At home, Mary is simply much more of a traditional wife, mom and homemaker than Eve was during their decades together in London,” the source says. “On the one hand, that makes perfect sense, since Ewan and Mary are new parents together. But the dynamic is still so strange compared to how Ewan lived during his years in England where Eve was kind of the boss of the family while he went on to act and earn money.”

Ewan, 53, and Mary, 39, welcomed their son in 2021 and tied the knot in April 2022 after five years together. “Mary caters to Ewan’s every need like it’s the 1950s and he seems to be loving every second of it, like he finally got the traditional home life he secretly wanted forever,” the insider dishes.

The source also notes that Ewan is “absolutely crazy” about his wife and “would turn everything upside down to make her happy.” However, “Mary seems to want this lifestyle as much as [Ewan] does and she really relishes having a beautiful home and these Martha Stewart-style dinner parties and family holidays together,” the insider adds. “She has certainly taken to this lifestyle a lot more than being a working actor struggling to get a leg up on the competition every day.”

The couple starred alongside each other in the recent miniseries A Gentleman in Moscow and the source says that Mary has been “a rock of support” for her husband amid his campaign for an Emmy. “They both worked equally hard on the project and even in the best of times it’s hard to find projects that will take both of them on as actors in a package deal,” the insider reveals. “They want to keep working together oncamera as much as possible – it’s how they met, after all – but it’s clear that this very traditional home life that they have built together is something neither of them wants to let go of any time soon.”

Ewan was still married to Eve, 58, when he met Mary on the set of Fargo in 2016. She was also married to Riley Stearns at the time. The couple was first spotted packing on the PDA in October 2017, at which point it was confirmed that Ewan and Eve had separated months prior.

The Emmy winner and his ex-wife were married for 22 years at the time of their May 2017 separation. They share four daughters, two of whom they adopted. Meanwhile, Mary and Riley, 37, were married in 2010 and separated in May 2017. “We will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days,” she said at the time. “We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”