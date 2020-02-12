Not only is Ryan Gosling gorgeous, but his partner, Eva Mendes, revealed he also has skills … in the kitchen!

“On [the] way home after a long day. Really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef,” the 45-year-old actress captioned a video of herself eating a treat via Instagram on Tuesday, February 11. “Gracias to Karen and Austin who make delish clean food with so much love. And it’s not just food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, it’s all of it. And they sent me home with these heart-shaped macaroons, so you know I’m a lifer now!!”

But one fan was curious about the Hitch alum’s life with Ryan, 39, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. “Do you and Ryan cook at all?” the user asked in the comments section. “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” the brunette beauty replied. “For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

The mom of two also revealed how she stays fit while taking care of two young children. “I try to stay clean by eating quinoa and salads,” she dished in another comment. “Salmon is the only meat I eat, and I eat eggs quite a bit. I’m not a vegetarian, but I’m close. I kind of eat the same thing every day.”

However, Eva confessed she does have a sweet tooth. “I’m really working on it because sugar is obviously no good,” she confessed. “Sugar is not my friend, and I need to let it go. But it’s a process. Also, not sure how old your kids are, but mine are 3 and 5, and there really is no sitting down when I’m with them. So, they help me keep moving ALL day long. Then three days a week, I carve out my gym time. But it’s a struggle to stay on the path to wellness for me. It’s a daily practice.”

The Hollywood A-listers — who met while they filmed their movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, in 2011 — are usually private about their relationship, but in October 2019, she got candid about what kind of parents they are.

“We are always laughing at these terms. We would be the bulldozing parents,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We have to be on top of them every second. It’s literally — the stakes are really high. So yeah, I am a helicopter person. Then, I heard bulldozing, and I was like, ‘Oh, I am a bulldozing parent, too.'”

Seems like Eva and Ryan’s life is pretty sweet. Get a man that can do everything, right?