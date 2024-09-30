Eva Longoria is a triple threat in Hollywood, earning credits as an actress, producer and director. The Desperate Housewives alum has proven that she can do it all over her years in the spotlight, and has only gotten more gorgeous with age.

“I know I’m in Hollywood, but I have wrinkles,” she candidly told Prevention in March 2022. “Everything that happens with aging is happening to me. And I’m like, ‘Ok, here we go.’ I associate it with positive attributes — not so much, ‘Here’s the beginning of the end.’”